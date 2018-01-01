0803_B2S_Bags_Backpacks_PWH.jpg

GEAR ON
THE GO Zip it. Pack it. Sling it.
Carry every essential
in style.

KIDS' BACKPACKS & BAGS

16 Items

Sort By

Nike Elemental

Kids' Backpack

AED 149
2 Colours

Nike Elemental

Kids' Backpack

AED 129
9 Colours

+ More

Nike Brasilia Just Do It

Kids' Backpack (Mini)

AED 109
7 Colours

Nike Graphic

Kids' Gymsack

AED 69
4 Colours

Nike Gym Club

Kids' Duffel Bag

AED 149
1 Colour

Nike Vapor Sprint

Kids' Duffel Bag

AED 169
2 Colours

CR7

Kids' Backpack

AED 199
1 Colour

Paris Saint-Germain Stadium

Football Backpack

AED 199
1 Colour
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)

Nike Brasilia

Training Duffel Bag (Medium)

AED 169
1 Colour
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)

Nike Brasilia

Training Duffel Bag (Small)

AED 149
4 Colours

Nike Brasilia

Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small)

AED 129
3 Colours

Nike Brasilia

Training Gymsack

AED 69
2 Colours

KIDS' BACKPACKS & BAGS

Whether you're carrying books or sports gear, you’ll find what you need with Nike kids' backpacks and bags. Choose from classic backpacks, drawstring bags, duffel bags and more. Our durable bags feature spacious storage, breathable mesh pockets, zip pockets and padded straps for comfortable wear. Some even have wet/dry storage compartments and a water-resistant coating to protect gear from rain. Nike kids' backpacks and bags come in styles for both boys and girls.

 

Shop all kids' styles >>